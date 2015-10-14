FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU competition chief postpones trip to China
#World News
October 14, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

EU competition chief postpones trip to China

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief has postponed a two-day official visit to Beijing to deal with pressing issues in Brussels, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had been due to fly to China after the weekly meeting of the European Commission on Wednesday to meet her Chinese counterparts.

“Due to important matters requiring her presence and full attention in Brussels the Commissioner will have to postpone the visit to China,” her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email. “A new date for a visit is being identified.”

Cardoso declined to comment on the important matters that had prompted the postponement.

Vestager’s pipeline of cases includes investigations into sweetheart tax arrangements used by Apple in Ireland, Starbucks in the Netherlands, and Amazon and Fiat in Luxembourg.

Other cases in the final stage include investigations into suspected state aid for some Spanish football clubs including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club Bilbao.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
