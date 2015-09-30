FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators mull whistleblower program to uncover cartels
September 30, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators mull whistleblower program to uncover cartels

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are considering a program for disgruntled employees or unhappy consumers to blow the whistle on cartels more easily, a European Commission official said on Wednesday.

Director of cartels Eric Van Ginderachter said a whistleblowing scheme would complement the Commission’s leniency program where companies get either no fine or a smaller penalty in return for alerting the regulator to a cartel.

“We are reflecting how to make competition policy more effective,” he told a cartels conference organized by IBC Legal. “That is why in this context we have been considering and at this stage analyzing a whistleblower regime.”

He said such a system might encourage anonymous consumers, companies and sacked employees to come forward with their complaints to an intermediary, who would then examine whether there was any basis to the grievances before forwarding them to the Commission.

Ginderachter pointed to the success of the German cartel authority’s anonymous whistleblowing system introduced three years ago.

The German system, which works via an electronic mailbox, allows informers to keep their anonymity while communicating with regulators.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Tom Heneghan

