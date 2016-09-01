FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Austria welcomes EU's 13 billion-euro tax ruling against Apple
September 1, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Austria welcomes EU's 13 billion-euro tax ruling against Apple

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern talks to the media as he arrives for a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria August 30, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria welcomed the European Commission's decision to order Apply (AAPL.O) to pay 13 billion euros ($14.49 billion) in back taxes, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Thursday, echoing comments by the French Finance Minister.

The United States has accused the European Union of grabbing revenue intended for U.S. coffers with the decision, comments that could cause friction at an international summit in China next week.

"We are of the opinion that anything that restricts the opportunities for multinational big companies to drastically avoid tax is positive and a step in the right direction," Kern's spokesman said.

"Restricting tax deals between states and companies is the next logical step," he said.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling echoed Kern's comments, saying a case like the Irish one is not possible in Austria because Austria has no deals between the state and companies that would give them any tax advantages.

"In the past years, we have done everything to prevent aggressive tax avoidance," Schelling said in an emailed statement. "That's why we welcome any efforts of the commission to strengthen fair competition in the tax sector."

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
