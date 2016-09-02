FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland to hold independent review of corporate tax system
September 2, 2016 / 12:59 PM / a year ago

Ireland to hold independent review of corporate tax system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ireland's national flag flies above a statue on O'Connell Street in Dublin in this December 5, 2011 file photo.Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's coalition government has committed to holding an independent review of the country's corporate tax system after it agreed on Friday to join Apple in appealing against a multi-billion-euro back tax demand from the European Commission.

The review will assess "what tax multinationals do pay and what they should pay", said junior minister John Halligan of the Independent Alliance, a group of five lawmakers whose initial misgivings delayed the launching of an appeal.

The terms of reference for the review will be decided in the coming days, the Independent Alliance members told reporters.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
