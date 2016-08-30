FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
White House 'concerned' EU tax penalty on Apple may hit U.S. taxpayers
August 30, 2016 / 4:13 PM / a year ago

White House 'concerned' EU tax penalty on Apple may hit U.S. taxpayers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 25, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it was concerned about a European Commission order for Apple Inc to pay billions in unpaid taxes to Ireland because it seemed TO undermine joint U.S.-EU progress on creating a more fair international tax system.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was possible the EU order for Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in back taxes could be unfair to U.S. taxpayers because Apple might be able to claim it in the United States as a tax deduction.

"We are concerned about a unilateral approach ... that threaten to undermine progress that we have made collaboratively with the Europeans to make the international taxation system fair," Earnest told a briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander

