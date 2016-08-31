U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew attends a news conference at the close of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury sought to keep pressure on the European Union to rescind a ruling that Apple Inc pay up to $14.5 billion in back taxes, a move Washington says breaches international tax rules and sets the stage for more actions against U.S. companies.

The tax deal between Apple and Ireland that allowed the U.S. technology giant pay a tax rate that the European Commission said was effectively 1 percent of its profits is the latest spat between Brussels and Washington over company regulation.

"I have been concerned that it reflected an attempt to reach in to the U.S. tax base to tax income that ought to be taxed in the United States," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday at an event to discuss Washington's position ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 industrial nations in China next week.

As well as Apple, Starbucks Corp was ordered to pay more Dutch taxes and Amazon.com Inc and McDonald's Corp are still being investigated. Also, the EU has made a series of accusations that Google, part of Alphabet Inc, has abused its market power.

Apple has said it will appeal the ruling, issued on Monday.

Critics in Congress have denounced the move as a predatory money grab that would encroach on U.S. government jurisdiction and ultimately add to the federal deficit.

