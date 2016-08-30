FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU antitrust commissioner Vestager to speak on competition case on Tuesday
August 30, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

EU antitrust commissioner Vestager to speak on competition case on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2016.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday on an antitrust case, the European Commission said in a statement, giving no further details.

Sources familiar with the case said on Monday that the Commission would rule against Ireland's tax dealings with Apple (AAPL.O) on Tuesday. One source said Dublin would be told to recoup over 1 billion euros in back taxes.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

