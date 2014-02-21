EU's Ashton says implementation of Ukraine deal will be 'challenging'

LONDON (Reuters) - The future for Ukraine will be very challenging and depend on how well Friday’s deal aimed at settling the crisis is implemented, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

“Implementation is going to be key and very challenging,” Ashton told reporters in London. She said she had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and agreed that the violence in Ukraine must stop.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich signed an agreement with three opposition leaders on Friday to end a crisis that sparked violent clashes between protesters and police on the streets of the capital Kiev.

When asked whether the EU would lift sanctions in light of the deal, Ashton said it would depend on information from EU foreign ministers on the ground in Ukraine.

“We will make the decisions in the light of what their information is telling us. It is important to synchronize this properly,” she said.