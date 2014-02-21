FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Ashton says implementation of Ukraine deal will be 'challenging'
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

EU's Ashton says implementation of Ukraine deal will be 'challenging'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The future for Ukraine will be very challenging and depend on how well Friday’s deal aimed at settling the crisis is implemented, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

“Implementation is going to be key and very challenging,” Ashton told reporters in London. She said she had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and agreed that the violence in Ukraine must stop.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich signed an agreement with three opposition leaders on Friday to end a crisis that sparked violent clashes between protesters and police on the streets of the capital Kiev.

When asked whether the EU would lift sanctions in light of the deal, Ashton said it would depend on information from EU foreign ministers on the ground in Ukraine.

“We will make the decisions in the light of what their information is telling us. It is important to synchronize this properly,” she said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Julia Fioretti, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.