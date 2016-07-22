FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU sues Austria for discriminating against foreign ski instructors
July 22, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

EU sues Austria for discriminating against foreign ski instructors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Commission is taking Austria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for discriminating against foreign ski instructors.

In the southern province of Tyrol, for example, foreign instructors were not allowed to accept clients who were already in Austria. The Commission also criticized the Styria region for not accepting some foreign ski instructor qualifications.

"Such requirements are contrary to EU law," the Commission said in a statement.

The governor of Tyrol, Guenther Platter, said he would first analyze the lawsuit before taking any further steps.

"We will not accept that foreign ski schools will lower the security and quality standards which we in Tyrol have built up over decades," Platter said in an emailed statement

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by John Stonestreet and Catherine Evans

