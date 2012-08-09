FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to probe suspected car parts cartel
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

EU regulators to probe suspected car parts cartel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether some manufacturers of car electric wire systems formed a cartel in breach of EU rules, the latest probe into suspected price-fixing in the auto industry.

The European Commission said the investigation followed raids on the companies more than two years ago. It did not name the firms which supply the parts, known as wire harnesses used in wiring and circuit boards, to car makers.

Furukawa Electric Co said in September last year that it was being investigated by regulators in Japan, the United States and Europe related to its car wire harnesses.

“The opening of proceedings means the Commission will treat this case as a matter of priority, without prejudging the outcome of the investigation,” the EU watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

Companies found guilty of taking part in a cartel can be fined up to 10 percent of their global turnover.

Japanese car electrical components makers Yazaki Corp and Denso Corp were fined by U.S. regulators in January for fixing prices of parts sold to automakers in the United States.

The EU Commission has in the past raided makers of seatbelts and airbags, bearings and thermal systems on suspicion of cartel activities.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
