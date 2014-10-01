EU's Almunia to announce aviation state aid decisions at noon

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators will announce decisions regarding state aid provided by various authorities to airports and airlines in several EU countries, approving some cases and rejecting others.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia will hold a press conference at 1200 CET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday to explain his decisions, the European Commission said. It did not provide details.

Almunia can force authorities to recover illegal aid. EU state aid rules ensure that government support, either in the form of grants, tax reliefs or guarantees, does not give beneficiaries an unfair advantage.