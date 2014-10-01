FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia to announce aviation state aid decisions at noon
October 1, 2014

EU's Almunia to announce aviation state aid decisions at noon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators will announce decisions regarding state aid provided by various authorities to airports and airlines in several EU countries, approving some cases and rejecting others.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia will hold a press conference at 1200 CET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday to explain his decisions, the European Commission said. It did not provide details.

Almunia can force authorities to recover illegal aid. EU state aid rules ensure that government support, either in the form of grants, tax reliefs or guarantees, does not give beneficiaries an unfair advantage.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
