EU watchdog blasts banks' hybrid debt sales practices

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks are giving retail customers poor or misleading information about risks from investing in new forms of hybrid debt for tapping in a crisis, a top European Union regulator said on Wednesday.

Banks across the 28-country bloc are under pressure from regulators to hold more capital and to supplement it with instruments like contingent capital or “CoCos” that can be written down or converted into equity if the bank that issued them gets into trouble.

The aim is to shield taxpayers from having to bail out collapsing banks again like in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Andrea Enria, chairman of the EU’s European Banking Authority, said the EBA and its counterparts for securities markets and insurance, will soon issue a joint statement setting out their concerns.

“We not only address the consumers but we also send a message to issuers, that they should strictly respect the rules that are in place,” Enria told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

There were no plans for any ban on sales to retail customers, he stressed.

“Analysts are saying the market for these instruments is going to increase quite fast in the second part of the year so it’s important there is increased attention,” Enria added.

Banks in the EU will have to hold such loss absorbing instruments - separate from their core capital buffers - equivalent to 8 percent of their liabilities, opening up a huge market in hybrid debt.

The EBA has been assessing how banks are selling hybrid debt and has found that some are tempted to sell to retail investors.

Enria said banks may in some cases be selling the hybrid debt to investors who are not fully aware of the risk that one day their investment could be written down.

The regulators found a number of shortcomings, including cases where consumers received insufficient or misleading information about the risks in hybrid debt, he added.

Consumers have faced “aggressive selling techniques” and given the impression that hybrid debt is as safe as a bank deposit or is protected by deposit guarantee schemes, Enria said.

“Consumers are exposed to misleading marketing and advertising,” Enria said. There were also “inappropriate remuneration arrangements” for staff selling the instruments to investors.

“All these observations suggest that financial institutions are in need of being reminded of the existing regulatory obligations that apply,” Enria told the conference.

Britain’s financial regulators have already put pressure on banks not to offer hybrid debt to retail customers.