#Credit Markets
April 29, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Where EU banks face the biggest stress test shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The ‘stress test’ scenarios unveiled by the European Banking Authority on Tuesday show the imaginary shocks 124 of the European Union’s most important banks must prove they can withstand.

The doomsday scenario is created by using the European Commission’s forecasts for things like employment and economic growth as a starting point, and then adding on a layer for an adverse shock. So if economic growth is expected to be at 3 percent and a shock of -2 percentage points is applied, the new ‘adverse’ scenario predicts a 1 percent growth rate.

The tables below show where the biggest stress tests shocks were applied, ranking countries by the size of their shock in the first year against various metrics. The shocks for the European Union as a whole are also included to make clear which countries have bigger shocks than the average level, and which have smaller.

Reporting By Laura Noonan. Editing by Jane Merriman

