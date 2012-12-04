FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB must supervise all banks, avoid dual system: France's Moscovici
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

ECB must supervise all banks, avoid dual system: France's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must police all banks in a new supervisory system and avoid a two-tier approach, France’s Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

“We have no remit for a dual system of supervision which would call into question the existence of a single system for some banks,” Moscovici said in a publicly-aired exchange of views with fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels.

“The ECB must supervise all banks with a European passport,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.