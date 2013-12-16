Euro zone bank fund would need ESM backing: Irish finance minister

Irish Minister for Finance Michael Noonan adjusts his suit blazer after an interview with Reuters at his offices in central Dublin December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A proposed European fund to wind down banks is not enough on its own and would need backing from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund, Ireland’s finance minister said on Monday.

“The conversation, rather than the paperwork, would suggest a fund of maybe 55 billion euros, somewhere in that neighborhood,” Michael Noonan told Reuters.

“I think if it’s supported by an appropriate backstop it would be sufficient, but on its own it wouldn‘t. Access to the ESM would be the backstop that would be appropriate.”