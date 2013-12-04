FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU fines six financial institutions record 1.7 billion euros
#Business News
December 4, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

EU fines six financial institutions record 1.7 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Citigroup (C.N) a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday for rigging financial benchmarks.

The other banks penalized are Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and broker RP Martin.

“What is shocking about the LIBOR and EURIBOR scandals is not only the manipulation of benchmarks, which is being tackled by financial regulators worldwide, but also the collusion between banks who are supposed to be competing with each other,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank received the biggest fine of 725.36 million euros.

The European Commission said it would continue to investigate Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), HSBC (HSBA.L), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and broker ICAP for similar offences.

($1 = 0.7360 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell

