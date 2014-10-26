FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank assets take 1.5 billion euro hit at end-2013 in ECB test
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2014 / 12:07 PM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank assets take 1.5 billion euro hit at end-2013 in ECB test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The value Commerzbank’s assets was 1.52 billion euros less at end-2013 than the value stated by the bank itself, according to the results of a balance sheet quality review led by the European Central Bank.

The ECB examined valuations used by euro zone banks in its comprehensive assessment and published the results on Sunday.

The assessment results show that Commerzbank’s corporate loan book to be worth 1.19 billion euros less than stated by the bank itself a the end of last year, making it the biggest single asset class at Commerzbank to suffer under the ECB’s review.

Commerzbank passed the overall stress test by a comfortable margin, posting a common equity tier 1 ratio of 7.96 percent in the hardest part of the assessment, compared to a minimum requirement of 5.5 percent.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.