ECB worried about euro zone's lack of real growth: Constancio
October 26, 2014 / 12:57 PM / 3 years ago

ECB worried about euro zone's lack of real growth: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is concerned about a lack of real growth in the euro zone economy, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Sunday.

“We are worried that there is not enough real growth and as a result there is a big slack in the economy,” he told reporters after the ECB published the results of its health check of the euro zone’s 130 biggest banks.

Banks with a capital shortfall will have to say within two weeks how they intend to close the gap and will then be given up to nine months to do so.

Daniele Nouy, the head of the new banking watchdog at the ECB, said the banks’ shortfalls would be fixed within the timeframe specified.

($1 = 0.7893 euro)

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Mike Peacock

