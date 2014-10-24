Bank stress tests to restore faith in sector: French central bank chief

PARIS (Reuters) - The results of an extensive review of euro zone banks’ finances due to be published at the weekend will restore credibility in the sector, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said on Friday.

“I am waiting for (the results) in serenity. We are going to show that it was an exercise that was very complete and extremely rigorous, more rigorous than what was done in other big countries,” Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, said on RTL radio.

“And I think it will give credibility to the strength of the euro zone banking system,” he added.

The euro zone’s 130 biggest banks received the ECB’s final verdict on their finances on Thursday after an extensive review aimed at putting doubts about the sector to rest definitively.