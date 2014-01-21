FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU parliament chief warns of flaws in Europe's banking union
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

EU parliament chief warns of flaws in Europe's banking union

John O'Donnell

3 Min Read

European Parliament President Martin Schulz holds a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 19, 2013.REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The president of the European Parliament has warned it may not be possible to finalize critical legislation dealing with Europe’s problem banks on time because differences among negotiators remain deep.

The parliament must sign off on a scheme agreed late last year by EU countries to close failing banks, completing a sweeping reform known as banking union and intended to bolster confidence in the euro zone and its fragile lenders.

But negotiations between the parliament and EU member states to give the green light to the proposals have run into difficulties, raising doubts about whether the scheme to shutter or salvage bad banks can start early next year as planned.

Although the worst of the financial crisis in Europe has passed, any such delay would reflect badly on the region’s political resolve and erode confidence in the 18-country bloc using the euro.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz hit out at countries for “developing a set-up that is unworkable”. In a letter to the president of the European Commission, the EU executive, he warned of the risk of delay.

In the two-page missive to Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Schulz flagged “substantial discrepancies between the ... positions of the parliament and the (EU countries)”.

The frank language underscores the delicate nature of the negotiations as well as the real prospect that they could collapse, leaving a gaping hole in Europe’s planned defense against future crises.

At stake is Europe’s most ambitious reform since the launch of the euro - an agency and fund to shut problem banks as soon as the European Central Bank starts to police them next year.

The United States has also found fault with the plan, which Treasury Secretary Jack Lew recently cautioned was too weak.

The aim is to prevent a repeat of the turmoil caused when failing banks in countries from Ireland to Cyprus brought their states to the brink of bankruptcy.

By setting up a system to shutter troubled lenders, Europe would equip the ECB with the means of dealing with teetering banks. But the system that is emerging is unwieldy, as attempts are made to accommodate skeptical countries.

Sven Giegold, a German member of parliament involved in the talks, said that the proposed scheme for shuttering banks was “so complicated ... that it is neither fair nor efficient” and that there was a chance parliament would not pass the law.

“The possibility that it will not happen is there,” he said.

Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.