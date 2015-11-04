Euro zone bank watchdog raises doubts on deposit guarantee exemptions

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures as he arrives to address the European Parliament during a debate in Strasbourg, France, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler -

TIRANA (Reuters) - The head of Europe’s newest bank watchdog raised objections on Wednesday to exempting some credit institutions from a European scheme to guarantee deposits.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, seeking to convince reluctant Germany to agree on the project, said this week that savings and cooperative banks may be exempt from such a scheme.

“I would have a bit of a hard time to say that I take these banks in and leave these banks out,” the head of the Single Resolution Board, Elke Koenig, told Reuters in an interview.

“But I think Mr. Juncker’s team is working on a concrete proposal and it would be premature to comment at this point.”

The commission, the EU executive, plans to present a proposal by the end of the year to set up a European guarantee for bank deposits based on a reinsurance system for national schemes.

EU states are already obliged to protect bank deposits up to 100,000 euros ($110,000), but with several credit institutions underperforming there are concerns in some states.

In Germany, some fear money intended to guarantee German deposits could be used to rescue savers elsewhere.

“My personal view was always we need a harmonized deposit guarantee scheme in Europe,” said Koenig, formerly the German banking regulator.

She called on member states to implement the deposit guarantee directive and encouraged them to pre-finance their national deposit guarantee schemes so they “have the insurance money in their hands if they really need it”.

Some European countries have deposit guarantee schemes that would need to be funded in case of financial troubles, while Germany has already funds available for its deposit guarantee system.

Koenig said that a common scheme is “a next step,” to be applied after real national guarantees are in place.