France, Italy urge cap on EU bank bail-in requirements - document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France and Italy want to set a limit on the reserves euro zone banks should be ready to wipe out if they need to be rescued, a joint document said, fuelling controversy over EU bail-in rules meant to reduce taxpayer costs.

Last year hundreds of people in Italy lost their savings when retail bondholders' holdings were used to help bail out four small lenders. That led to calls to adjust new bail-in rules so that retail investors do not suffer such large losses.

Rules in force since the beginning of this year require euro zone banks to respect a minimum requirement for their own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) to tap a bank-financed rescue fund in case of failure, and avoid full liquidation.

Bank shareholders, bondholders and large depositors are expected to be hit by the new procedure. The EU body in charge of the rescues, the Single Resolution Board, has said that large lenders should set aside "at least" 8 percent of their liabilities (MREL) to be eligible for help.

In a joint paper, seen by Reuters, Paris and Rome raised doubts about the rationale of introducing a floor for MREL and urged instead a cap that should not exceed 8 percent of banks' debt.

The French-Italian proposal would please the banks by reducing their capital requirements and cutting their financing costs.

EU banking watchdogs had requested an MREL floor but the European Commission ruled that out last week, saying the SRB should set the liability level case by case.

"MREL is by its very nature an institution-specific requirement which is determined by the relevant resolution authority," a Commission spokeswoman said. In line with agreed requirements, Brussels is preparing a review of MREL to be published this year, she added.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco urged the European Union on Tuesday to backtrack on the bail-in rules, saying they might limit scope for necessary official action to tackle a crisis.

Banking shares dropped steeply at the beginning of the year as the rules kicked in and investors fretted about increasing risks in holding lenders' financial products.

The European Commission is preparing a proposal to adapt MREL requirements to internationally-agreed standards, known as Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC), which will be applied from 2022 and would require banks to hold 6.75 percent of liabilities against the risk of failure - crucially, less than MREL requirements.

"The TLAC minimum requirement has been set (...) on the basis of quantitative impact assessment," the French-Italian paper said. "Additional requirement should therefore be exceptional," it added, warning that higher obligations for banks could be too costly and harmful.

"We are irritated over the moves by France and Italy. We see the 8 percent as appropriate and furthermore we adhere to the tenet of protecting the taxpayer with belt and braces," said Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in the German parliament.