Reuters logo
Schaeuble says supports reducing risks from link between banks, govt bonds
#Business News
April 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Schaeuble says supports reducing risks from link between banks, govt bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that he was strongly in favor of reducing the risks that arise from banks holding too many government bonds.

He added that he would support the EU presidency in its suggestions on loosening the link between banks and governments.

European Union finance ministers, meeting in Amsterdam, are due to discuss putting a cap on banks’ exposure to sovereign debt, an EU document said.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier in Amsterdam; Writing by Michelle Martin

