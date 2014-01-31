Factbox: EU watchdog sets out health check for banks

(Reuters) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Friday announced details of this year’s stress tests of banks designed to help draw a line under the financial crisis.

Following is a summary of main points from the statement:

* Tests to cover a theoretical three-year “shock period” from December 2013

* Stress scenario, to be devised by the European Systemic Risk Board and the European Commission, will be published in April or May and include shocks in interest rates, markets

* To pass, banks must maintain a core capital ratio of common equity of above 5.5 percent, including above 8 percent at the starting point

* Definition of capital eligible for inclusion based on global Basel III accord as it is being phased in during the three years the test period covers

* 124 banks will be tested with 104 from the euro zone. Total sample comprises about 30 trillion euros ($40.7 trillion)in assets or roughly 80 percent of EU banking sector

* EBA to coordinate stress tests to ensure consistency

* European Central Bank to carry tests out in the euro zone with power to challenge suspect data from lenders directly. In non-euro zone member states, national supervisors will conduct the tests

* National regulators or ECB can bolt on extra stress scenarios, such as exposure to shipping finance in Germany, or require a higher pass threshold

* Stress tests preceded by balance sheet review, already underway, to examine if loans and other assets are valued correctly to provide reliable, consistent foundation for stress test

* Sovereign debt held in bank trading books will be marked to market, those held to maturity will be subject to changes in risk weightings, and capital impact on those held in available for sale category to depend on national supervisory treatment, which will be spelled out in published results

* Balance sheet review to end in June. Stress test to start in May and result for each bank, combining asset review and stress test, published in October to show any capital shortfall. Results will also include risk exposures of each bank and their sovereign holdings

* Not yet decided how much time banks would have to plug any shortfalls after test results published