a year ago
Stress test confirms French banks can resist severe shocks: central bank
July 29, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Stress test confirms French banks can resist severe shocks: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's central bank said on Friday a stress test carried out by European Banking Authority (EBA), confirmed the resilience of the six French banking groups that were tested.

Banque de France said the stress test showed that the banks, representing 90 percent of assets in the banking system, were solid and capable of resisting severe shocks.

"French banks confirmed their solidity and the confidence we can have in our banking system; they have, in recent years, greatly strengthened their capital to meet regulatory requirements and demonstrate that they now have a high solvency level," Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a statement.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
