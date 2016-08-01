Stress tests show German banks adequately capitalized, government says

BERLIN (Reuters) - The results of European banking regulators' latest stress tests show that German banks have adequate capital, even in case of a deterioration in the global economy, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
"Overall, the stress tests show that the German institutions have sufficient cushioning, including for the considerable deterioration in global economic conditions stimulated in the stress test," the spokeswoman told a government news conference.
