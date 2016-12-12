FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
EU fines Japanese rechargeable battery makers over cartel
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 12, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 8 months ago

EU fines Japanese rechargeable battery makers over cartel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A reception staff walks under a logo of Sony Corp at its headquarters in Tokyo February 4, 2015.Yuya Shino/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had fined three Japanese makers of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries 166 million euros ($176.2 million) for their involvement in a price-fixing cartel from 2004 to 2007.

The Commission said that the companies, along with Korea's Samsung SDI, had agreed on temporary price increases and exchanged commercially sensitive information, such as forecasts or plans concerning bids for manufacturers of phones, laptops or power tools.

Their actions were designed to avoid aggressive market competition.

Sony received a fine of 29.8 million euros, Panasonic of 38.9 million euros and Sanyo [MATEIH.UL] 97.1 million euros. Samsung SDI escaped a fine because it revealed the existence of the cartel to the Commission.

The Commission said that all the companies had acknowledged their involvement in the cartel and had agreed to settle the case.

"Today's decision sanctions four rechargeable battery producers whose collusion affected the prices of a number of goods sold to European consumers," European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"It also sends an important signal to companies: if European consumers are affected by a cartel, the Commission will investigate it even if the anticompetitive contacts took place outside Europe."

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are the most common type of rechargeable batteries used in laptops and power tools and smaller devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.