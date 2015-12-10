EU antitrust regulators accept concessions from Bulgaria's BEH

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday an offer from state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) to open up the country’s wholesale electricity market.

“BEH has committed to offer certain volumes of electricity on an independently-operated day-ahead market on a newly-created power exchange in Bulgaria,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The offer came following a three-year investigation which led to EU charges that BEH had prevented traders from freely re-selling electricity bought from the company and that it also set territorial curbs on the traders.