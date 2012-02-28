EU country ambassadors to leave Belarus in retaliation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU country ambassadors in Minsk will be withdrawn in solidarity after Belarus called on the EU and Polish ambassadors to leave, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belarus had called on the head of the EU delegation to Belarus and the ambassador of Poland to Belarus to return to their capitals for consultations. Minsk also said it was recalling its own envoys from Brussels and Warsaw and could take “other measures to protect its interests” under further pressure.

The moves came the day the European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Belarus, imposing restrictions on 21 judges and policemen to protest at deteriorating human rights under President Alexander Lukashenko. The targeted officials will be banned from travelling to the EU and their assets held by EU companies will be frozen.

The decision was taken at a meeting of EU ambassadors, where they also decided that countries where Belarus had an ambassador would call these in to issue to a formal protest. EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton was expected to make a statement later on Tuesday.