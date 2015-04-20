FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators raid bioethanol companies, suspect cartel
April 20, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators raid bioethanol companies, suspect cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have raided several bioethanol companies suspected of fixing prices and at the same time stepped up their two-year investigation into possible rigging of biofuel price benchmarks by including a company in Spain in the case.

The European Commission did not provide details on the raids or name the companies.

“The (bioethanol) investigation should clarify the facts concerning the possible participation by producers or traders of bioethanol in agreements or concerted practices aimed at fixing prices or sharing markets and customers,” the EU executive said.

“In a separate investigation, the Commission also carried out an unannounced inspection in Spain at the premises of a company active in the production, distribution and trading of ethanol, a biofuel,” it said.

This second case followed two previous sets of raids in 2013 and 2014.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

