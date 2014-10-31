FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU asks for WTO panel in tax dispute with Brazil
October 31, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

EU asks for WTO panel in tax dispute with Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said it had asked the World Trade Organization on Friday to set up a panel to rule on a dispute with Brazil over taxes on automobiles, information technologies and other sectors.

According to the EU, Brazil applies high internal taxes for imports in several sectors, while Brazilian products can benefit from selective exemptions or reductions.

“In the EU’s opinion, the Brazilian tax measures give an unfair advantage to domestic producers and go against WTO rules,” the European Commission said in a statement.

At the EU’s request, EU and Brazilian authorities held consultations earlier this year to try to resolve the dispute but without success.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

