Angry British PM Cameron says won't pay 'unjustified' EU bill

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday Britain would not make an additional 2.1-billion-euro payment into this year’s European Union budget, calling the bloc’s demand for extra funds “completely unacceptable”.

Cameron was speaking after the 28-nation bloc presented Britain with a demand for an extra payment into its budget after a revision of economic statistics showed his country was better off.

“It is not acceptable, it an appalling way to behave,” a visibly angry Cameron told a news conference in Brussels. “I‘m not paying that bill on Dec. 1. If people think I am they’ve got another thing coming. It is not going to happen.”

Up for re-election next year and under pressure from the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Eurosceptic lawmakers in his own Conservative party, Cameron has begun to adopt a tougher stance on the EU.

He has promised to renegotiate Britain’s EU relationship if he wins next May’s election before holding a referendum on EU membership in 2017.

On Friday, he said the EU demand for “a vast sum” didn’t help those making the case for Britain to stay in the EU, saying he felt “downright anger” at the appalling way his country had been treated in the budget row.

“When you’re presented with a bill like this with a month to go, is that helpful for Britain’s membership of the European Union? No it certainly is not,” he said.