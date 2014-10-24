FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission says not to blame for surprise UK budget demand
October 24, 2014

EU Commission says not to blame for surprise UK budget demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU governments created the system under which Britain has been asked to pay a surprise 2.1 billion euro bill into the EU budget and the European Commission is not to blame, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday.

“The European Commission did not create this situation. For some years we have been the ones proposing to move to a different system and this was indeed rejected by the member states,” Barroso told a news conference.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis

