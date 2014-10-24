FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain slams EU budget demand
October 24, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

Britain slams EU budget demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron has challenged a demand from the European Union for an additional 2.1-billion-euro payment into the EU budget in the coming weeks following a revision of economic statistics.

A British spokesman at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday said Cameron discussed the issue, triggered by a revision of EU data for national income and hence for countries’ contributions to EU funding, with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. His country also faced a large bill, to be paid by Dec. 1.

“This is money the European Commission was not expecting and does not need, and we will be working with other countries to do all we can to challenge this,” the British spokesman said.

Responding to a question at a summit news conference, Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said he was unaware of the matter.

An EU official said the budget revision was a “technical matter” that came up every year.

The request for additional funding came at an awkward time for Cameron, who faces an election in May with the anti-EU UK Independence Party cutting into his Conservatives’ share of the vote.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
