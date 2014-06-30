British PM Cameron says: We can do business with Juncker

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that he will be able to do business with Jean-Claude Juncker, who was nominated as president of the European Commission over the objections of Britain.

After losing a vote on the nomination of Juncker at an EU summit on Friday, Cameron had warned that the move was a serious mistake that would make it harder to keep Britain inside the European Union.

Cameron said it would now be harder to reform an union that was crying out for change ahead of a possible in/out vote on Britain’s EU membership by the end of 2017.

But in an article by Cameron published in the Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday, he struck a more conciliatory tone.

“We will now work with him,” Cameron wrote in the newspaper. “If...we can agree that we are not heading, at different speeds, to the same place - as some have assumed up to now - then there is business we can do.”

The article was headed with a Cameron quote: “The Juncker defeat is not a fatal blow. Britain will champion change in Europe.”

In an attempt to counter criticism of a strategy that left Britain outvoted 26-2, Cameron argued that Britain did not lack allies in Europe and that his tactics were sound.

But he also wrote that the nomination of Juncker would make Britain’s attempt to renegotiate Britain’s EU ties harder.

“I do not deny that it has made the task harder and the stakes higher,” Cameron wrote.

An opinion poll published in the Mail on Sunday showed 47 percent would vote for Britain to leave the EU if there was a referendum, with 39 percent saying they would back staying in.