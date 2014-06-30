FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM Cameron says: We can do business with Juncker
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 30, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

British PM Cameron says: We can do business with Juncker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a news conference during European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that he will be able to do business with Jean-Claude Juncker, who was nominated as president of the European Commission over the objections of Britain.

After losing a vote on the nomination of Juncker at an EU summit on Friday, Cameron had warned that the move was a serious mistake that would make it harder to keep Britain inside the European Union.

Cameron said it would now be harder to reform an union that was crying out for change ahead of a possible in/out vote on Britain’s EU membership by the end of 2017.

But in an article by Cameron published in the Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday, he struck a more conciliatory tone.

“We will now work with him,” Cameron wrote in the newspaper. “If...we can agree that we are not heading, at different speeds, to the same place - as some have assumed up to now - then there is business we can do.”

The article was headed with a Cameron quote: “The Juncker defeat is not a fatal blow. Britain will champion change in Europe.”

In an attempt to counter criticism of a strategy that left Britain outvoted 26-2, Cameron argued that Britain did not lack allies in Europe and that his tactics were sound.

But he also wrote that the nomination of Juncker would make Britain’s attempt to renegotiate Britain’s EU ties harder.

“I do not deny that it has made the task harder and the stakes higher,” Cameron wrote.

An opinion poll published in the Mail on Sunday showed 47 percent would vote for Britain to leave the EU if there was a referendum, with 39 percent saying they would back staying in.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.