a year ago
UK's Hinkley nuclear project not impacted by Brexit: minister
June 29, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

UK's Hinkley nuclear project not impacted by Brexit: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A project to build two new nuclear reactors at EDF Energy's Hinkley Point site in Britain will not be influenced by the outcome of Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union, energy minister Andrea Leadsom told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I don't believe the Austrian challenge to Hinkley has any merit ... and I do not believe (the project) will be influenced by the results of the referendum," Leadsom told an energy and climate change committee hearing.

Austria has launched legal action against the European Commission over its backing of UK plans for the development of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.

Leadsom also said she did not believe anything would change for UK energy policy following last week's vote and that nothing should change for interconnectors with the EU, which are run by companies who have commercial agreements.

Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens

