FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German economy can cope with Brexit impact, Economy Ministry spokeswoman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

German economy can cope with Brexit impact, Economy Ministry spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader walks past the German DAX Index board on the trading floor at the Frankfurt stock exchange, Germany, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy can cope with the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and Berlin currently sees no need to change its growth forecast for this year, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The German economy has shown its resilience against external shocks in past years," spokeswoman Katharina Dubel told a government news conference, adding that German growth was supported mainly by strong domestic demand.

She pointed out that Britain would remain part of the EU's common market and had to comply with EU rules until Brussels and London agree on a new legal framework.

"That's why we expect the impact of an exit to be bearable for the time being," the spokeswoman added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.