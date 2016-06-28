FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission will do everything to prevent bank run: EU's Juncker
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

EU Commission will do everything to prevent bank run: EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a press conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The banking sector in Italy and elsewhere in Europe will be protected and the European Commission will do everything to prevent a bank run, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

Rome is concerned that Italian banks, which are saddled with 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, a third of the euro zone’s total, risk attacks by hedge funds betting that Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.