EU Commission will do everything to prevent bank run: EU's Juncker
June 28, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

EU Commission will do everything to prevent bank run: EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a press conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The banking sector in Italy and elsewhere in Europe will be protected and the European Commission will do everything to prevent a bank run, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

Rome is concerned that Italian banks, which are saddled with 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, a third of the euro zone’s total, risk attacks by hedge funds betting that Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

