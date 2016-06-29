Merkel sees no chance of British U-turn on Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she saw no chance that Britain might go back on its decision to leave the European Union.

Speaking at the end of the first day of an EU summit, Merkel described talks with outgoing British Prime Minister David Cameron as “serious” but “friendly”. She said it was not a time for sorrow or anger, but that Europe must simply deal with the situation with which it was now confronted.

“I want to say very clearly tonight that I see no way to reverse this,” Merkel said when asked about the possibility of a British U-turn on Brexit. “We all need to look at the reality of the situation. It is not the hour for wishful thinking.”

