FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK says disagrees with EU visas ruling: PM Cameron's spokesman
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
December 18, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

UK says disagrees with EU visas ruling: PM Cameron's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain disagrees with a ruling by the European Union’s supreme court which on Thursday said its visa system for the family members of EU citizens was illegal, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said.

The European Court of Justice said Britain could no longer require entry visas in advance for non-EU citizens who are family members of EU citizens and hold a residence permit from another EU state.

“We argued against this in the court and so we clearly we disagree with the outcome,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said the government would wait until a ruling on the issue from the British High Court before deciding how to respond.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.