UK says disagrees with EU visas ruling: PM Cameron's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain disagrees with a ruling by the European Union’s supreme court which on Thursday said its visa system for the family members of EU citizens was illegal, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said.

The European Court of Justice said Britain could no longer require entry visas in advance for non-EU citizens who are family members of EU citizens and hold a residence permit from another EU state.

“We argued against this in the court and so we clearly we disagree with the outcome,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said the government would wait until a ruling on the issue from the British High Court before deciding how to respond.