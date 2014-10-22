FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court: UK guarantee on BT pension fund is illegal
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 22, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

EU court: UK guarantee on BT pension fund is illegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The British government’s guarantee on former state monopoly BT’s pension obligations is illegal state aid, Europe’s top court said on Wednesday, backing an EU regulatory decision issued five years ago.

The European Commission ordered British authorities to recover the aid in 2009 because it gave BT an unfair advantage in breach of state aid rules.

BT and BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd subsequently challenged the EU decision in a lower court but lost.

They then appealed to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ).

“The Court hereby dismisses the appeal (and) orders British Telecommunications plc and BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd to pay the costs,” ECJ judges said.

BT received a guarantee at its 1984 privatization that the government would stand behind its obligations to the pension fund should the group fail. This however triggered a rival’s complaint to the Commission which opened a probe into the case.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.