Governments agree 7.3 billion euro rise in EU budget for 2013

A picture illustration taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows a one Euro coin and a map of Europe, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers approved a 7.3 billion euro increase in the bloc’s spending for 2013 on Tuesday, as part of a deal to unblock talks on the EU’s next long-term budget.

The cash will be used to cover unpaid bills for EU-funded infrastructure projects, and was a precondition for the European Parliament to begin talks with governments to finalize the 2014-2020 budget, worth nearly 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion).

“With a view to securing the multi-annual budget, we agreed the spending increase for 2013,” said Michael Noonan, Ireland’s finance minister who chaired the talks.

It represents a rise of 5.5 percent on the original budget of 133 billion euros for this year, bringing overall spending to 140.3 billion euros.

But that figure could increase by a further 4 billion euros, after governments agreed to address the European Commission’s request for an overall rise of 11.2 billion euros in two stages, with a second increase scheduled after the EU summer break.

On Monday, government and parliament negotiators held their first formal talks on 2014-2020 budget.

The parliament is not expected to demand changes to the overall spending limit of 960 billion euros agreed by EU leaders in February.

But lawmakers want more power to move unspent money from one budget line to another, and a legal review of the spending levels after EU elections in 2014 which could increase spending if Europe’s economy improves.

EU officials hope to reach a deal on the budget well before the end of this year to allow enough time to adapt EU funding programs to the new rules before they enter force in 2014. ($1 = 0.7705 euros)