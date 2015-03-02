FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to cut spending by $55.89 billion by 2017, but no more: minister
March 2, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

France to cut spending by $55.89 billion by 2017, but no more: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a debate to introduce his reform law project at the National Assembly in Paris January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France’s Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Monday Paris would make 50 billion euros ($55.89 billion) in savings between 2015 and 2017 to meet EU budget targets, but would not cut more than that despite calls from the European Commission to do so.

“We will reach the 3 percent budget deficit target in 2017. We will respect our commitments,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“We will make 50 billion euros in savings, but no more,” Macron said, adding that any further budget savings would be bad for both the French and the euro zone economies.

Last week, the European Commission gave France until 2017 to bring its deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, sparing Paris a fine and giving it a new grace period after it missed a second deadline to put its finances in order.

The Commission will recommend to EU finance ministers at their next meeting in March that they accept a 0.5-percent structural deficit cut this year for France and ask Paris to present a major new reform plan in April.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
