FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Bulgaria demands visa-waiver guarantee to back EU-Canada trade deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 19, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 10 months ago

Bulgaria demands visa-waiver guarantee to back EU-Canada trade deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government will not back the signing of a free trade agreement between the European Union and Canada until it receives irrevocable guarantees that all its citizens can travel to Canada without visas, it said on Wednesday.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) requires unanimous support from EU governments to take effect.

On Tuesday, continuing opposition from French-speaking southern Belgium was viewed as the biggest threat to the deal.

Canada has pledged to introduce visa-free travel for some Bulgarians as of next May, and that arrangement should cover all Bulgarians by the end of 2017.

"The decision is not to back the signing of CETA without the existence of irreversible guarantees from the Canadian government for visa-waiver entry to all Bulgarian citizens," the government said in a statement, outlining the position it will take at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Romania is also demanding visa-free travel for its citizens under CETA.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.