10 months ago
EU exec does not consider talks on Canada trade pact to be over-source
October 21, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

EU exec does not consider talks on Canada trade pact to be over-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has not given up yet on signing a trade agreement between the 28-nation European Union and Canada, despite objections from the Belgian region of Wallonia and Canada's departure from talks.

All EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations, and French-speaking Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it.

"Talks that started early this morning with the regional government of Wallonia have come to a halt," a European Commission source said.

"The European Commission doesn't consider that this is the end of the process paving the ways for the signature of the trade deal reached between the European union and Canada," the source said.

Earlier on Friday, frustrated with no progress in the talks with Wallonia, Canadian trade minister Chrystia Freeland said the discussions were over.

"It is now evident to me, evident to Canada, that the European Union is incapable of reaching an agreement – even with a country with European values ​​such as Canada," a visibly moved Freeland told reporters outside of the seat of the Walloon government.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
