Belgian talks on EU-Canada trade deal fail: Flemish leader

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel failed to secure the agreement of regional authorities at a meeting on Monday which he needed to unblock an EU-Canada free trade deal, the premier of the Flanders region told reporters.

Leaders of the French-speaking south of Belgium refused to end their opposition to the CETA pact, Geert Bourgeois said.

The outcome is likely to force the European Union to call off a planned signing summit on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.