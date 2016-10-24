FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Belgian talks on EU-Canada trade deal fail: Flemish leader
October 24, 2016

Belgian talks on EU-Canada trade deal fail: Flemish leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel failed to secure the agreement of regional authorities at a meeting on Monday which he needed to unblock an EU-Canada free trade deal, the premier of the Flanders region told reporters.

Leaders of the French-speaking south of Belgium refused to end their opposition to the CETA pact, Geert Bourgeois said.

The outcome is likely to force the European Union to call off a planned signing summit on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop

