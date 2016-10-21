EU incapable of trade deal with Canada: Canadian trade minister

Canada's International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 17, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is unable to conclude a free trade agreement with Canada, the Canadian trade minister told reporters after talks on Friday with the Belgian region of Wallonia, the last remaining impediment to a deal.

"It seems evident for me and for Canada that the European Union is not now capable of having an international accord even with a country that has values as European as Canada," a visibly moved Chrystia Freeland told reporters outside of the seat of the Walloon government.