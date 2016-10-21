FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EU incapable of trade deal with Canada: Canadian trade minister
October 21, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

EU incapable of trade deal with Canada: Canadian trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 17, 2016.Chris Wattie

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is unable to conclude a free trade agreement with Canada, the Canadian trade minister told reporters after talks on Friday with the Belgian region of Wallonia, the last remaining impediment to a deal.

"It seems evident for me and for Canada that the European Union is not now capable of having an international accord even with a country that has values as European as Canada," a visibly moved Chrystia Freeland told reporters outside of the seat of the Walloon government.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
