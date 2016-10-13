FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany's Gabriel says court ruling clears way for EU-Canada trade deal
October 13, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 10 months ago

Germany's Gabriel says court ruling clears way for EU-Canada trade deal

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel gives a speech at the Day of German Industry 2016 conference in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court allowing the government to back an EU-Canada trade deal is pleasing and paves the way for Europe to shape the rules of globalization, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased with the outcome of the proceedings," Gabriel said in Berlin, adding he believed that the conditions set out by the court could be resolved easily.

"I am very pleased that we have made a first big step, because if Europe were not able to deal with Canada, this would send a difficult signal in the world," he added.

"For this reason I am pleased that we will make a big step towards finally giving rules to globalization," he said.

Earlier, Germany's Constitutional Court rejected emergency appeals by activists to prevent the government from backing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) before it has been ratified by national parliaments.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
