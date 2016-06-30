FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 12:24 PM / a year ago

Merkel says German parliament to have a say in EU-Canada trade deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks near the chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2016.Stefanie Loos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament will be asked to vote on an EU-Canada trade deal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, appearing to contradict European Commission plans for a simple approval procedure.

"It is, however, a highly political agreement, which will be widely discussed," Merkel said during a news conference with leaders from Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that the Bundestag lower house of parliament will have a say before the government would decide on any ratification of the agreement.

The European Commission will on July 5 propose that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) would be an "EU-only" agreement. This would mean it would be adopted if backed by representatives of member states and by the European Parliament.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editng by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
